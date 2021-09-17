Water turned off for nearly 100 Lumby residents

Corroded valves are being replaced in Lumby, which will turn taps off for a number of residents for 10 days total. (RDNO photo)

The taps will run dry for approximately 90 Lumby residents for a couple weeks.

The Mabel Lake Water Utility is turned off water supply to the Dolly Varden and Walker roads area from Monday, Sept. 20 to Friday, Sept. 24, and again Monday, Sept. 27 to Friday, Oct. 1, for planned construction work.

Water supply on these days may be unavailable between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., but this time could be extended if unforeseen circumstances arise.

“It is suggested that you store a short-term water supply for use while the water is off,” the Regional District of North Okanagan advises. “When the water service has been restored, please run a cold water tap, preferably an outside tap, at low volume until the water has cleared. You may experience some cloudiness and/or air in the water.”

Through this project, isolation valves are being replaced in the Dolly Varden Road and Walker Road areas. The valves that are being replaced are either not working or don’t meet current standards, and several of them are severely corroded.

“Replacing these valves will make the system more reliable for the community,” the regional district said. “The way it is currently set up requires the MLW to turn off the water for all customers in the Dolly Varden Road and Walker Road area to fix issues like a water main break. Once we complete this project, if a water main breaks, we will have the ability to only turn the water off for the immediate local area to complete the repair work.”

