Water quality advisory rescinded for West Kelowna Estates

There are no water advisories in effect in West Kelowna at this time

In consultation with the Interior Health Authority, the Water Quality Advisory for the West Kelowna Estates Water Services Area has been rescinded on Dec.7.

Necessary repairs and maintenance on the system have been completed and turbidity has returned to acceptable levels.

There are currently no water quality advisories in effect in West Kelowna and free water will no longer be provided at West Kelowna’s Bulk Water Station.

