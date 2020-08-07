Water quality advisory issued for Killiney Beach

The precautionary advisory comes due to turbidity in the water system source

A water advisory has been issued for residents at Killiney Beach, located off Westside Road. (Black Press file photo)

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has issued a precautionary water quality advisory for residents at Killiney Beach.

The advisory affects 290 properties serviced in the Killiney Beach subdivision off Westside Road.

The advisory comes as turbidity in the water system source has resulted in water quality that might impact children, the elderly or those with weakened immune systems. Signage will be placed roadside advising of the water advisory.

The district recommends at-risk customers or any others who wish to take additional precautions should follow Interior Health guidelines.

Water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth should be boiled for at least one minute, or customers should use a safe alternative to tap water such as bottled or distilled water.

The advisory will continue until turbidity returns to normal levels.

