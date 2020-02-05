Water advisory flushed in North Okanagan

Effective just before midnight Wednesday

Enderby residents can safely turn their taps back on tonight.

The Water Quality Advisory for the City of Enderby drinking water system is rescinded as of 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 5.

“All planned works are on schedule and, as a result, the Water Quality Advisory will not need to be extended,” said Tate Bengston, Enderby’s chief administrative officer.

“The City of Enderby thanks drinking water customers in the City of Enderby, Splatsin, and Area F (Rural Enderby) for their patience as the improvements were being completed.”

The advisory was first issued Feb. 3.

