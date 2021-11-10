The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre will play host to the the 11 candidates in Vernon’s byelection for an environmental all-candidates forum Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 from 7-9 p.m. (VDPAC - Contributed)

WATCH: Vernon byelection candidates talk environment at all-candidates forum

Follow the forum via livestream from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday night

The 11 candidates in Vernon’s municipal byelection will each have their say at an environmental all-candidates forum tonight (Nov. 10), and residents can follow the event via livestream.

The forum is sponsored by directors of the Sustainable Environment Network Society (SENS). Moderator Jon Corbett will facilitate questions and answers at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre from 7-9 p.m.

Here is the list of candidates in the running for one vacant city council seat:

  • Kevin Demers
  • Teresa Durning
  • Flora Evans
  • Sherrilee Franks
  • Arthur Gourley
  • Stephanie Hendy
  • Catherine Lord
  • Jamie Morrow
  • Erik Olesen
  • Ed Stranks
  • Andy Wylie

The livestream can be watched via the SENS’ Facebook page, or by tuning in here at 7 p.m.

READ MORE: Vernon all-candidates virtual forum focuses on environment

