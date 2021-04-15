WATCH: South Okanagan road rage caught on camera

A driver acts out when he can’t pass on Highway 97 going to Penticton April 14, 2021, (Steve Tuck)

An alleged case of road rage was caught on camera Wednesday evening, where a driver clearly acts out when he could not pass on Highway 97.

Steve Tuck was driving along Highway 97 south going into Penticton Wednesday night when he witnesses what he said was ‘crazy’ road rage. Around 7:15 p.m., his passenger got out their phone and filmed a white truck straddling both lanes and aggressively getting close to vehicle’s bumpers. Both lanes of Highway 97 were blocked and the driver wanted to pass.

Tuck said he couldn’t believe what he was seeing and had his passenger start filming the ‘crazy road rage.’

The driver can be seen coming up close to the vehicles in front and then pressing on his brakes when he gets too close.

It’s not known if Tuck went to police, but he has the vehicle’s plate number.

