VIDEO: B.C. advocates rally against woman who had eight dogs in hotel room

Karin, Catherine Adams have been caught with pets this year, breaching 20-year ban on owning animals

Dozens of animal lovers gathered in front of Quesnel’s provincial court buildings on Tuesday to call for tougher sentences for animal abusers.

Karin Adams had her first appearance in provincial court in Red Deer on Tuesday in relation to her being found with eight dogs in a hotel in Innisfail, Alta., earlier this month.

READ MORE: Dog hoarder charged in Alberta weeks after pet seizure in Quesnel

Adams and her daughter, Catherine, have a long history of animal abuse and are currently under a 20-year ban from owning animals, dating from a 2015 case in Houston, B.C.

Sixteen dogs were seized from the pair when they were in Quesnel on July 4. The BC SPCA said the dogs were being kept in crates too small for their size in a poorly ventilated area, with little or no access to water and with feces/urine-soaked matting.

Adams’ case was put over until Aug. 14.

Protesters took to the streets in Quesnel, marching around the downtown block with colourful signs to spread their message.


