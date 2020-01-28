Fans pay their respect at a memorial for Kobe Bryant near Staples Center Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Watch out for scams, clickbait in the wake of Kobe Bryant’s death: Better Business Bureau

Kobe Bryant and his daughter were killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles

Are you seeing a lot of stories about Kobe Bryant in recent days?

The Better Business Bureau is warning people not to fall for scams or clickbait in the days after Bryant’s death. The former Los Angeles Lakers star was killed, along with his daughter Gianna and nine other people, when his private helicopter crashed in California.

“The tragic death of Kobe Bryant is likely to generate scams exploiting fans’ eagerness for information and memorabilia,” the bureau said in a news release Monday.

The bureau said “spear phishing” emails are common. The emails appear to come from a reputable news source or organization but contain links to malicious websites. The bureau said readers should always check the email address of the sender and mouse over the links to see the URL.

The bureau also warned against clickbait stories, where sensational stories are presented as real.

“If it sounds too outlandish to be true, it is probably a scam,” the bureau said.

