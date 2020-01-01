WATCH: Lumby man dog sleds around town after snowstorm

Cooper is a six-year-old border collie who has been with owner Jerry Mason since he was just a puppy. And he loves the snow. (Jerry Mason)

While most cars struggled in the massive dump of snow on New Year’s Eve, Lumby man Jerry Mason found alternative means of transportation.

Meet Cooper.

Most of Lumby already has.

He’s a six-year-old border collie that is often seen around the village with owner Mason — perhaps even towing him on his kicksled.

“To try and tire him out, I bought a kicksled and hook him up and head off down the road to try and get rid of some of his energy,” Mason said about the video that popped up on Around the Block Lumby Facebook page of him sledding to the post office by pup power on Dec. 31, 2019. “No chance.”

“He understands ‘go right’ and ‘go left,’ so steering isn’t an issue,” Mason said. “He’s too smart for his furry pants.”

With all the snow that’s fallen, Mason said Cooper is like a “little kid.”

“He refuses to come back inside,” he said. “You politely ask him to come in and he totally defies you and lays in the snow. I have to offer him a cookie, chicken chew, marrowbone until we negotiate an agreement for him to comply.”

Cooper is widely known in Lumby, Mason said. He may even know more residents than Mason, himself.

“Just walking down the street, people say, ‘Hi Cooper,’ and I have no idea who they are,” Mason said.

Cooper already knows all the best stores to visit that keep dog treats behind the counter, Mason said.

“The liquor store, pharmacy, Ace Hardware, to name a few,” Mason said. “And he takes me on a walk to visit these places.”

Cooper is even known to police.

Every time the word “RCMP” is said, Cooper will put his paws against a nearby vehicle, fence or wall and prep for a frisking.

More of Cooper’s tricks can be seen on Instagram @bordercolliefun.

READ MORE: Trans Canada Highway closed east and west of Revelstoke

READ MORE: Penny the pudgy pit bull needs new foster family in Vernon

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.