WATCH: 130-foot tree uprooted in North Okanagan winds

No injuries or property damage reported after giant falls in high winds

A tree, estimated to be more than 130-feet tall, fell on Sunday due to high winds. (Shirley Hassan)

High winds in the North Okanagan knocked down a 130-foot tree in Armstrong on Sunday.

Shirley Hassan posted the photographs of the fallen giant in the Armstrong Community Forum.

The massive tree was uprooted and fell blocking the back lane along Fletcher Avenue and Okanagan Street.

Hassan said she estimates the tree has been growing since before 1906.

The tree didn’t hit any homes or power lines.

Hassan said the tree was reported to BC Hydro.

Trees were also reported to have fallen on Hullcar Road.

The Morning Star is awaitng comment from the City of Armstrong.

Resident Shirley Hassan estimates the tree has been standing in its place for nearly a century. (Shirley Hassan)

B.C. man sentenced to 3.5 years for stealing wigs meant for kids with cancer

150 wigs were taken from Eva and Co. Wigs

