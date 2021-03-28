Warm temps, party lead to early shutdown of Vernon resort hot spots

SilverStar Mountain’s Putnam Creek backside will close at end of day Sunday due to warm temperatures; Mountain View Cabin warming hut on nordic trails shut because of party

Warm temperatures has led SilverStar Mountain Resort to shut its Putnam Creek backside for the remainder of the season at the end of day Sunday, March 28. (Facebook photo)

Warmth from Mother Nature and humans has led to Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain Resort shutting down a pair of popular areas.

With the current warm temperatures, and even warmer forecasted for the coming week, the Star’s backside, Putnam Creek, is scheduled to close indefinitely at end of the day Sunday, March 28, due to safety and risk management.

“Recent snow profiles conducted by patrol in Putnam Creek show a warming snowpack, a precursor to isothermal conditions,” wrote the resort on its Facebook page. “We hope you have enjoyed your backside adventures this season, and continue to soak up the spring conditions on the front side.”

Meanwhile, cross-country ski enthusiasts no longer have access to the Mountain View Cabin after routine morning rounds on Friday, March 26, found evidence of a party at the cabin, which is a small warming hut on the resort’s nordic trail system.

There had been a bonfire oustide and a fire extinguisher used inside the cabin.

“Out of the concern for the well-being of our guests and staff, we decided to close it for the remainder of the season and we have turned the investigation over to the RCMP and they are currently investigating,” said Ian Jenkins, the Star’s director of sales, marketing and accommodation.

