Spring weather is on the way. Have you seen any eager flowers yet? (Ronn Beams photo)

Warm temperatures here to stay in Kelowna

Spring has finally sprung in the Central Okanagan

Get ready Kelowna, spring is finally here.

It looks like the sunshine is here to stay, temperatures will be a little higher than normal, said Bobby Sekhon, meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada

“We are going to be flirting with the mid-teens, Tuesday we will see a high of 15 degrees,” said Sekhon. “We are not expecting any cold spells for the Okanagan coming up, temperatures will remain above or around normal for the latter part of March and early April… the coldest part is over.”

READ MORE: Calling all spunky lawn bowlers: Charity event expanding in Kelowna

READ MORE: Nearly 40% of British Columbians not taking their medications correctly: poll

In fact March 19 it will be the first time since 1930 that Kelowna has reached 15 C. It is the only record that Sekhon predicts will be broken this spring.

According to Environment Canada Monday temperatures will reach a high of 13 C, then through the week the sunshine will keep the city warm and at temperatures hovering around 12 C before the clouds roll in on Saturday and Sunday.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Temperatures on the rise for the Okanagan Valley

Just Posted

Warm temperatures here to stay in Kelowna

Spring has finally sprung in the Central Okanagan

Kelowna welcomes building permit applications for “earth homes”

Kelowna welcomes carriage and container “earth homes” when mandatory inspections are completed

Kelowna suspect charged in string of bank robberies

RCMP have charged a 58-year-old man with three counts of robbery

Blasting begins in Mission Hill area

The blasting in West Kelowna will begin March 21 and end March 27

Mission Creek Greenway gets pruned

Vegetation pruning will continue until the end of the month

Temperatures on the rise for the Okanagan Valley

Okanagan-Shuswap weekday weather update

NDP’s Jagmeet Singh steps into the House of Commons, making history

Burnaby South MP becomes first visible minority to lead a federal party in the House of Commons

EDITORIAL: The quest to assign blame

Instead of sympathy, some have worked to distance themselves from these attacks or to assign blame.

High number of commercial vehicles taken off road disappoints

Trucking association notes enforcement checks target problem trucks, lobbies for mandatory training

‘Considerably large’ tractor tire fell and killed 3-year-old girl on B.C. farm

Delta’s deputy fire chief said crews tried to helicopter girl out after a tractor tire leaning against a barn fell onto her

B.C. nordic skier travels to Russia for biathlon

Tayla Koerber skied for Team Canada at the international event

Nearly 40% of British Columbians not taking their medications correctly: poll

Introduction of legal cannabis could cause more issues for drug interactions

Compassionate response to New Zealand shootings resonates

City of Salmon Arm offers condolences and support for Muslim community, at home and abroad

Mining company fined $70,000 after two workers killed in B.C. truck crash

Broda Construction pleaded guilty to failing to provide safe workplace at Cranbrook rock quarry

Most Read