Virtual tour of Okanagan College will include chance to win $5,000 giveaway

Nov. 8 event offers chance to see school and learn about courses.

Okanagan College is hosting an online open house in order to give prospective students, who can’t visit the campus due to the pandemic, a chance to learn more about the school.

The open house will run online on Sunday, Nov. 8 and participants will be eligible for a $5,000 tuition giveaway.

The three and a half hour open house goes from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Advance registration and more information can be found at www.okanagan.bc.ca/open-house. On the day of the event participants will have access to several Zoom presentations in which they will have a chance to speak with advisors, professors and instructors in order to learn about the services and supports available to them at Okanagan College.

There will also be a presentation addressing frequently asked questions from first-year students covering the application process, scholarships and bursaries and financial aid information.

It is fitting that the open house has moved online as many of the college’s programs have done the same due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vice President of Students Meri Kim Oliver said the college has adapted to be able to safely deliver opportunities for practical, hands-on training in science, technology, health, trades and other areas.

All those who pre-register for the online open house will be entered into a draw for a $5,000 tuition giveaway.

Taegan Larvin, who is now studying an Associate of Arts degree at Okanagan College’s Salmon Arm campus, was the recipient of last year’s tuition giveaway.

“I was absolutely stunned,” Larvin said.

“I’m super excited about having the opportunity to be in smaller classes and having professors who care about the success of their students. Plus, attending OC gives me the opportunity to save money through my first year as I can study from home.”

Also moving online this year is the college’s viewbook containing information on courses including some that are newly updated for the 2021/22 school year.


Education

