Village of Keremeos put on evacuation alert

Two properties on Highway 3 evacuated Wednesday night

The Village of Keremeos is under evacuation alert as of 6:30 pm, Dec. 1, due to rising water in the Similkameen River.

Two properties in Riverside Estates, beside Highway 3 in rural Keremeos (Electoral Area G) have been put on evacuation order.

Those properties are 3455 Highway 3 and 3491 Highway 3. RCMP were assisting with the evacuation, said the RDOS.

Two properties along Highway 3 evacuated at night Dec. 1. (RDOS)

The Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department will once again be monitoring river activity overnight.

The RDOS Emergency Operations Centre will be notified if river levels warrant further action or evacuations.

Stay safe, and be prepared to evacuate if necessary, said the Village of Keremeos on their Facebook page.

Highway 3, approximately 12 km east of Princeton, was under a foot of water at noon, Dec. 1 and has been closed.

READ MORE: Highway 3 floods, closes east of Princeton

READ MORE: Princeton races against time as rivers rise quicker than predicted

Study suggests Arctic to see more rain than snow earlier than expected

