Vikings raid Fintry Mother’s Day event

The Friends of Fintry host their annual Mother’s Day Fair at the Fintry Estate May 13

The Ulfhednar, Okanagan Vikings, will entertain those in attendance at the Friends of Fintry’s Mother’s Day Fair at the Fintry Estate May 13. (File photo)

Westside Road is now open, just in time for Mother’s Day.

The Friends of Fintry are hosting their annual Mother’s Day Fair at the Fintry Estate May 13.

“Not only can you tour one of the grandest heritage mansions in the Valley, you can visit the vendor booths, watch a real-life Viking battle, drum along with a Scottish pipe band and sample excellent food along with live music,” said the Friends of Fintry in a release.

A crowd favourite, the Kelowna-based Viking group Ulfednar will demonstrate a shield-wall, swing Viking axes, do a sword demonstration and show off their archery skills.

Tours of the sumptuous Manor House, built by the Scottish laird James Dun-Waters in the 1920s, are $5. Gates to the grounds open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dogs on leash are welcome. Entry is by donation and free for kids and society members.

For more information about Sunday’s fair, email caballero@shaw.ca.

