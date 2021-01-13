Last January in Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Last January in Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

‘Vigorous’ storm heading for Revelstoke area

However, rain is expected for the city

It might be time to batten down the hatches as a large storm is heading for the Revelstoke area.

Environment Canada said a “vigorous” frontal system is moving across the province, bringing heavy snow to the interior regions.

Along Highway 1 from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, up to 35 cm is expected to fall by tonight.

However, rain is forecasted for the City of Revelstoke. Revelstoke Mountain Resort states on their website that there are high winds on the mountain with gusts up to 50 km/hr, which might cause lifts to stop operating.

The freezing level is at 1,000 metres, which is roughly 500 metres above Revelstoke.

READ MORE: BLACKOUT: Vernon hit hard by windstorm

Regardless, driving conditions are expected to deteriorate.

Highway 1 east of Revelstoke is intermittently closed for avalanche control near Jumping Creek Rd and at Rogers Pass. Expect closures of two hours until 1 p.m. PST.

There is also a snowfall warning for Yoho and Kootenay Parks, where 20 cm is expected.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BLACKOUT: Vernon hit hard by windstorm
Next story
Small group gathered in North Shuswap gets COVID-19 ticket

Just Posted

Birds vie for position on power lines at dusk in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
BLACKOUT: Vernon hit hard by windstorm

Thousands without power; single-lane traffic in effect for downed lines near Lumby

Crews are working to repair downed lines in downtown Kelowna on Jan. 13, 2021. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News Staff)
Thousands in the dark as windstorm knocks down power lines

BC Hydro and FortisBC crews are working on restoring power to customers

The fire training centre is used by area firefighters (paid and on-call) to practice skills in a live burn building. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Support snuffed for North Okanagan fire training centre

Following the City of Vernon’s suit, all member jurisdictions have dropped out… Continue reading

The Vernon-based All Are Family Outreach Society, which provides support to those struggling from Armstrong to Kelowna, is in need of a new headquarters after leaving a Winfield church in June 2020. (All Are Family Outreach photo)
Okanagan outreach society in need of new home

Vernon-based All Are Family Outreach has been without a home base since June

West Kelowna’s Shannon Lake Elementary has recorded a COVID-19 exposure. (File)
West Kelowna elementary school notes COVID-19 exposure

Shannon Lake Elementary was exposed to the virus Jan. 5–8

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths

Hospitalization rates holding steady after holiday season

Last January in Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
‘Vigorous’ storm heading for Revelstoke area

However, rain is expected for the city

Chase RCMP issue coronavirus-related ticket on Dec. 13, 2020 for gathering in Magna Bay. (Black Press Media file photo)
Small group gathered in North Shuswap gets COVID-19 ticket

Chase RCMP issues ticket because individuals travelled from different residences in Alberta and B.C.

A downed tree blocks Foothill Road near the 30th Street SW intersection on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Windstorm knocks out power, downs trees throughout the Shuswap

More than 2,400 BC Hydro customers affected in Salmon Arm alone

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Crowds of people line up outside an electronics store in Toronto on Sunday November 22, 2020. New polling from Leger and the Association of Canadian Studies suggests some Canadians feel their mental health has declined as the pandemic has rolled on, with the impacts potentially striking women and visible minorities more than others. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Pandemic worsening mental health for women more than men, poll suggests

Rates of worsening mental health were also high for single parents in the survey

Medical personnel wear personal protective equipment to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they wheel a patient into St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver Monday, November 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Refrigerated morgue truck deployed in Fraser Health: BC Coroners Service

B.C. is dealing with two public health crises

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A concept rendering of the proposed three-tower development at the corner of Leon Avenue and Water Street. (Contributed)
42-Storey building receives hesitant approval from Kelowna council

‘I’m afraid that because we’re so fed up, we’re just accepting something that is not in our best interest’ - Coun. Charlie Hodge

Most Read