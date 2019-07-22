Chynna Noelle Deese of North Carolina (left) and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia (right) were found dead near Liard Hot Springs on July 15, 2019.

VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

Chynna Noelle Deese of the U.S. and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia were found along Highway 97

The young couple found dead along a highway near Liard Hot Springs in northern B.C. had been shot, police said Monday.

On Monday, RCMP provided an update in the deaths of Chynna Noelle Deese, 24, of North Carolina and Lucas Robertson Fowler, 23, of Australia, who were found along Highway 97 in northern B.C. on the morning of July 15. Fowler’s vehicle, a 1986 blue Chevrolet van with Alberta licence plates, was also found at the scene.

Spokesperson Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said Fowler was living in B.C. and Deese was believed to have been visiting him.

Asked if there was a robbery or sexual assault at the time of the killings, or if the crime was targeted or opportunistic, Shoihet declined to comment.

Scan to the 19:50 mark for the Deese/Fowler case:

Shoihet said police have been reviewing thousand of hours of security camera footage, speaking to witnesses and reviewing physical and digital evidence.

Investigators released a sketch of a man they believed is linked to the case, but is not a suspect.

He is described as being below six-foot-three, Caucasian, with darker skin, dark hair and a possible beard or glasses. Police say he may be associated to an older Jeep Cherokee with a black stripe along the hood and a black lightbar with covers. The car is believed to have been travelling south.

He was seen speaking to Fowler on the evening of July 14 on Highway 97.

The Fowler family travelled to B.C. from their home in Australia where the father, Stephen Fowler, is the chief police inspector in New South Wales.

The Deese family are receiving regular updates at their home in the U.S., and will not be coming to B.C.

On Monday, Fowler’s father addressed the media.

Stephen Fowler, who is a chief police inspector in New South Wales, said he was “satisfied” with the RCMP’s work.

“We are just distraught. This has really torn two families apart,” Stephen said.

“Our son Lucas was having the time of his life travelling the world.”

Stephen Fowler speaks to the media about the death of his son, Lucas Fowler. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

Stephen described Lucas as a “fun-loving guy with a heart of gold,” Deese as a “beautiful young lady” and the couple as a “great pair.”

Lucas met Deese while he was travelling the world, Stephen said, and the pair became “inseparable.”

“It’s a love story that’s ended tragically. It’s the worst ever love story,” Stephen said.

Shoihet implored those sharing tips about the case on social media to contact RCMP at 1-877-543-4822. She noted that the remote nature of where the couple’s bodies were found means there is less security footage to review and asked those in the area on July 14 and 15 to contact police.

Questions have swirled as to whether the Deese/Fowler case is connected in any way to another investigation, about 500 kilometres southwest near Dease Lake.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are missing after the pair’s car was found on fire on Highway 37 near the Stikine River Bridge on Friday.

Shoihet neither denied nor confirmed when asked if police are worried about a serial killer at work in B.C.’s north.

A man was found dead near the scene, and police released a composite sketch of him in the hopes of learning his identity. They said it’s possible he could be linked to the young couple.

Shoihet acknowledged public concerns about safety in the region with the “tragic and unusual” nature of Fowler and Deese’s deaths, as well as the man’s body found about 500 kilometres away.

“We would like to stress the importance of heightened vigilance and awareness for anyone travelling in and around the area,” she said.

Police are encouraging travellers to camp in known and established areas, keep in contact with family and have a plan of where they are headed.

READ MORE: Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

READ MORE: Alberni teens missing after vehicle found ablaze near Dease Lake, B.C.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna comedians tell jokes for wildfire relief
Next story
VIDEO: Man found dead near B.C. teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide

Just Posted

Kelowna man found guilty of second-degree murder awaits sentencing

A Kelowna jury found Steven Randy Pirko guilty of the second-degree murder in June

Kelowna cab driver charged with sexual assault

RCMP received a report May 28 alleging a taxi passenger had been sexually assaulted by a cab driver

Trial delayed for West Kelowna man charged with murdering his wife

Kevin Costin’s trial is on hold until the Crown and defence work out a few kinks

Kelowna comedians tell jokes for wildfire relief

All ticket sales from Comedy for a Cause will go to the Canadian Red Cross Fire Relief Fund.

UPDATE: Police say the firearm was fake

Witness says she saw a man walking down the street possibly holding a firearm

VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

Chynna Noelle Deese of the U.S. and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia were found along Highway 97

Latest plan is to fly trapped fish by helicopter over Big Bar slide

Multi-pronged plan set in motion to freesalmon blocked by landslide in the Fraser River

Controversial anti-abortion film to be screened in the South Okanagan

Unplanned will be shown at the Penticton Landmark theatre

Okanagan-based pop star Andrew Allen is back with a new band

Singer-songwriter Andrew Allen is bringing his new band home for a concert this Friday

Family of missing B.C. senior with dementia frustrated with situation, heartened by community support

Nine days since Grace was last seen the question remains: ‘How can an 86-year-old just disappear?’

Police seek witnesses in fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 3

A 50-year-old Vancouver area man was killed in a motorcycle crash July… Continue reading

Okanagan community quick to clean vandalized rainbow crosswalk

Crosswalk was defaced on the weekend

Kingfisher reels in kids for North Okanagan fishing event

Enderby centre hosts free, family fun event

What kind of chicken wings do Canadians love the most? 7-Eleven is going to find out

Naked Pub-Style Wings or Dressed Wings?

Most Read