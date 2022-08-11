VIDEO: Vernon tractor-trailer unit catches fire

Happened on Old Kamloops Road; traffic stopped in both directions shortly before 4 p.m.

Fire crews are mopping up a fire on Old Kamloops Road that saw a tractor-trailer unit hauling hay catch fire Aug. 11. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star

Traffic is stopped in both directions on Vernon’s Old Kamloops Road Thursday, Aug. 11, at 3:56 p.m. as fire crews deal with a tractor-trailer unit that caught fire.

The farm tractor was hauling a trailer full of round bales of hay when it spontaneously combusted in the 5000 block, just past the SPCA.

Neighbouring residents came together with garden and farm hoses to try and extinguish the fire before Vernon Fire Rescue Services arrived.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and prevented it from spreading.

Meanwhile vehicles in both directions were turning around and taking the highway through Vernon to get to their destinations.

It was 37 degrees Celsius at the time of the blaze.

READ MORE: Fire sparks near Monte Lake

READ MORE: Southern Interior impacted by smoky skies

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fireRoad conditionsVernon