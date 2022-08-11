Fire crews are mopping up a fire on Old Kamloops Road that saw a tractor-trailer unit hauling hay catch fire Aug. 11. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star

Fire crews are mopping up a fire on Old Kamloops Road that saw a tractor-trailer unit hauling hay catch fire Aug. 11. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star

VIDEO: Vernon tractor-trailer unit catches fire

Happened on Old Kamloops Road; traffic stopped in both directions shortly before 4 p.m.

Traffic is stopped in both directions on Vernon’s Old Kamloops Road Thursday, Aug. 11, at 3:56 p.m. as fire crews deal with a tractor-trailer unit that caught fire.

The farm tractor was hauling a trailer full of round bales of hay when it spontaneously combusted in the 5000 block, just past the SPCA.

Neighbouring residents came together with garden and farm hoses to try and extinguish the fire before Vernon Fire Rescue Services arrived.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and prevented it from spreading.

Meanwhile vehicles in both directions were turning around and taking the highway through Vernon to get to their destinations.

It was 37 degrees Celsius at the time of the blaze.

A tractor-trailer fire traffic stopped in both directions on Vernon's Old Kamloops Road. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

