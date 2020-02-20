VIDEO: Vernon man says stranger breaks in while family slept

Resident shares doorbell cam footage in hopes to ID suspect who raided his home and fridge

A suspicious man was captured on a doorbell camera after an alleged break in in the 2300 block of 39A Avenue in Vernon. (Facebook)

A Vernon man said sleep hasn’t come easy for his family since a stranger entered the home while they were fast asleep Sunday.

“Every bump in the night has us getting up and checking the whole house,” Justin Parr said.

A doorbell camera captured footage of a suspicious man around the home in the 2300 block of 39A Avenue just before 5 a.m. on Feb. 16.

Parr said the man entered the home through an unlocked back door. One of his two teenage sons must have forgot to lock it, he said.

Parr’s wife, sons and daughter were sleeping inside the home at this time; meanwhile, Parr was away on business.

The man was captured on camera again as he left the home around 6 a.m.

Parr reported his wife’s purse, house keys, a new high-end vacuum cleaner and other small items were removed from the home.

“He even took the time to stop and eat food from our fridge,” Parr said.

Upon Parr’s return Monday, he immediately took measures to increase the home’s security.

While on a drive later Feb. 17, Parr received a notification from the doorbell camera. The man had returned.

“He banged on the front door super loud,” Parr said. “When he heard our small dog start to bark and my 25-year-old daughter yell at dog, he bolted.”

Parr said stolen credit and debit cards were reportedly used at a nearby convenience store. Police reviewed the security tape and Parr said a woman was caught on camera, hiding her face from view.

Both incidents were reported to police, Parr said, and statements were taken.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP confirmed the reports and remind residents to conduct the 9 p.m. check.

“Ensure all items are taken out of vehicles as well as all the house doors and windows are locked prior to going to bed,” media relations officer Cpl. Tania Finn said.

The incident is still under investigation.

Parr said additional patrols were noticed around the neighbourhood following his reports, but he is still worried for his family’s safety.

“My family is scared that this person will come back again,” Parr said. “It’s not even the material possessions so much as it is the invasion of privacy. With my family sleeping in their beds, he could have easily entered any bedroom and this could have been a much worse situation.”

His video footage has since been shared to several Facebook groups in efforts to identify the man.

READ MORE: Mental health disorders, suicide on the rise among Okanagan students

READ MORE: Cyclist hit by semi truck in Vernon

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime