VIDEO: Solar Orbiter to provide first look at sun’s poles

New project aims to discover new parts of the bright star

NASA and the European Space Agency are preparing to launch the Solar Orbiter on Sunday that will give a first-ever look of undiscovered parts of the star.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Waterskiing squirrel at Vancouver boat show irks animal rights group
Next story
Police had no right to seize hidden bedside camera from Airbnb condo in Toronto, judge says

Just Posted

Okanagan chefs come together for International Women’s Day fundraiser

The Paisley Notebook hosts the 4th annual event in support of south Okanagan charities

City of West Kelowna rescinds boil water notice

The city previously issued the notice for Westbank Centre on Feb. 4

City of West Kelowna invites bidders for Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant contractors

There will be two tenders for construction work at the plant at Rosewood Drive

Okanagan faces high flood risk due to above average snowpack

Out of 22 regions in province, the Okanagan has the third highest above-average snowpack

West Kelowna residents conflicted over proposed new development on greenfields

The Smith Creek Development could add close to 2,100 new residents

VIDEO: Solar Orbiter to provide first look at sun’s poles

New project aims to discover new parts of the bright star

Kootnekoff: Changing an employment contract requires consideration

What are the risks involved in fixed term employment contracts?

Apparent shooting near Chuck E. Cheese in Lower Mainland leaves man in ‘grave condition’

Police were called Friday evening to a complex in Langley and say the shooting is targeted

Okanagan shoppers contribute to record-setting Loblaws food drive

Vernon grocery stores raise more than $5,200 for parent comapany’s annual fundraiser

Police had no right to seize hidden bedside camera from Airbnb condo in Toronto, judge says

The decision effectively ended the voyeurism prosecution of the Toronto condo owner, Michael Chow

Canadian women qualify for Tokyo Olympics with hard-fought win over Costa Rica

Victory means the eighth-ranked Canadian women can now work towards a podium finish at the Games

Province increases security at Sooke park after three men swept away by river

Three men killed when accessing the park due to heavy rains, flooding

Ride hailing coming to the Okanagan

Board has approved application to let Kabu Ride operate in region

Okanagan seniors misusing meds needs to be addressed: seniors care expert

Mismanaging medications often has dire consequences for Canadian seniors, study shows.

Most Read