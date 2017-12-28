VIDEO: Sea-to-Sky Highway to get more snow, Environment Canada says

Howe Sound and Whistler were blanketed with 10 to 20 cm of snow overnight

If you can avoid the Sea-to-Sky Highway today, might be best to change plans.

Howe Sound and Whistler were blanketed with 10 to 20 cm of snow overnight, according to Environment Canada, as a pacific frontal system moved over the South Coast.

Another 10 to 15 cm is expected to fall before the snow tapers off Thursday night.

In Squamish, warmer air might combine with subzero temperatures to produce pockets of freezing rain.

The snowy weather is part of a winter storm alert in effect for parts of the region, particularly Hope. Meanwhile, Chilliwack has been hit with freezing rain.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Snowfall warnings issued around B.C.

Just Posted

Mounties seek owners of suspected stolen property

RCMP in West Kelowna conducted a large seizure of jewellery and other items on Dec. 7

West Kelowna boat bandit sought

Mounties are asking the public to keep an eye out for a boat and trailer stolen earlier this month

W.R. Bennett bridge is now open

A crash has stalled traffic heading into West Kelowna along Highway 97

UPDATE: Snow delays flights at Kelowna International Airport

More than 10 centimetres of snow expected today in the Okanagan

UPDATE: Snowfall warnings issued around B.C.

Much of the B.C. Interior is being cautioned against travel on Thursday due to significant snowfall

Sagmoen arraignment held over until January

Judge frustrated with additional delay requests

Delays on Coquihalla

Heavy traffic is causing congestion on Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt

VIDEO: Sea-to-Sky Highway to get more snow, Environment Canada says

Howe Sound and Whistler were blanketed with 10 to 20 cm of snow overnight

Sex, drugs and rolling into the corner: the waterbed turns 50

‘My theory is there’s a whole generation that was spawned on a waterbed.’

Private investigators to probe Sherman’s deaths

Family hires private investigators to probe Barry and Honey Sherman’s deaths

Acts of kindness planned in memory of B.C. teen on his birthday

Planned for Jan. 3, family of Maple Ridge’s Aiden Serr ask for help when would have turned 20

Historical info sought on Across the Lake Swim

Organizers are looking for information to help celebrate 70th anniversary of swim

Province to fully fund HIV-prevention drug PrEP

B.C. government to fully fund pre-exposure prophylaxis following pressure from activitsts, doctors

VIDEO: Oak Bay mourns killings of young sisters on Christmas Day

Chloe Berry, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4, to be honoured at Willows Beach 7 p.m.

Most Read