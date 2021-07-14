A dirt biker evaded the Revelstoke RCMP in a high speed chase on July 13. (Contributed-Matt Yaki)

A dirt biker evaded the Revelstoke RCMP in a high speed chase on July 13. (Contributed-Matt Yaki)

VIDEO: Revelstoke dirt biker evades RCMP after high speed chase

The bike was unregistered

An unregistered motorcyclist evaded police following a high speed chase last night (July 14).

Police attempted to stop the off-road vehicle after the driver made an illegal u-turn in front of a police car.

“The police officer tried to do a traffic stop and it just took off at a very high rated speed, super dangerous.” said Chris Dodds, sergeant at the Revelstoke RCMP.

The high speed chase ensued from Williamson Lake along Airport Way to Westerberg Rd. and then onto Catherwood, as seen in the video captured by Matt Yaki.

“The video online is within 30 seconds after the police officer engaged, it’s not far from Williamson to Westerberg, especially at those speeds,” said Dodds.

READ MORE: ‘Thought my windows would break’: Revelstoke RCMP respond to explosions at gun range

“Initially it did [warrant such a response],” said Dodds.”The police officer disengaged not long after.”

RCMP are now looking for information that may help them to identify the rider.

“Luckily nobody was injured and the guy didn’t crash, that’s the most concerning part of it,” said Dodds.

READ MORE: City approves variances at two more construction sites

@RevelstokeRevue
tim.vanderkrogt@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPRevelstoke

Previous story
UPDATE: Lumby pool and spray park remain closed following chemical spill
Next story
Extreme heat puts fruit Okanagan crops at risk

Just Posted

A rainbow crosswalk similar to this one in Revelstoke has moved another step closer in Armstrong after council voted unanimously to have staff work with couple who requested a pride crosswalk be installed. (File photo)
Rainbow crosswalk for Armstrong moves closer

White Valley Spray Park in Lumby. (File photo)
UPDATE: Lumby pool and spray park remain closed following chemical spill

The Spectrum Creek fire north of Cherryville has grown to 10 hectares and now there is a second fire north of it. (Susie Catt photo)
Second fire sparked north of Cherryville’s Sugar Lake

Kelowna residents and businesses are taking part in the #hangahighvisoutside trend to honour victims of a deadly downtown crane collapse on Monday, July 12. (Liseanne Doiron/facebook)
PHOTOS: High-vis vests displayed to honour 5 killed in Kelowna crane collapse