VIDEO: Okanagan-Shuswap weather + dad joke stand-off in honour of Father’s Day

Southern sun Vs. Northern clouds

The sun is forecasted to be out on Monday, June 17 for Kelowna and Penticton. It’s probably suggesting you leave work early to get all your week’s worth of frolicking done. While farther north in Vernon and Salmon Arm, forecasters are calling on a possibility of showers.

In Kelowna: Mainly sunny with a high of 31 C and a low of 15 C later in the evening. There will be some winds this afternoon just to keep you cooled off.

In Penticton: Exactly the same as Kelowna. There is a UV index of nine which means apply sunscreen, folks.

STORY OF THE DAY: RAMA and Migrant Rights Network supporters protest for enhanced labour rights amongst migrant workers

In Vernon: Mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent of rain this afternoon and a high of 31 C.

In Salmon Arm: Mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers early in the evening. Humidity is at 75 per cent with a high of 30 C.

Fact of the day: The Galapagos Islands belong to Ecuador.

Word of the day: Caterpillar: A person who preys on others (Dictionary.com).

Video of the day: In honour of Father’s Day, check out these fellas duke it out in a dad-joke competition.

RAMA and Migrants Rights Network supporters protest for enhanced labour rights amongst migrant workers

RAMA and Migrants Rights Network supporters protest for enhanced labour rights amongst migrant workers

‘I benefit from people who come and do the work that we can’t find other Canadians to do’

Lake Country woman turns Beauty and the Beast into an opera

The performance will be on July 4. at 7:30 p.m.

Gas spill in Kelowna

Approximately 200 litres were spilled onto a parking lot off of McCurdy Road

Car bursts into flames heading southbound on Highway 97

No one was injured, officials say

10 facts about Father’s Day

Did you know that the special day for dads was first celebrated in 1910?

Fire at Greenwood Forest Products in the South Okanagan

An employee said as he was coming in for his shift at around 4:39 a.m. he heard a loud explosion

Thunderstorm leaves small fire in the Shuswap in its wake

Wildfire crews are also fighting a small fire near Kamloops

South Okanagan pharmacy restricted from dispensing opioid treatment drugs

B.C. College of Pharmacists alleges Sunrise Pharmacy dispensed treatment drugs against rules

Okanagan pitcher tosses second no-hitter of season

Vernon’s Jarod Leroux has two no-nos in his last three starts for the BCPBL’s Okanagan Athletics

B.C. VIEWS: When farmland protection doesn’t protect farmers

Secondary residences aren’t mansions, families tell Lana Popham

Summerland Health Care Auxiliary completes hospital donation pledge early

$1M contribution to medical equipment campaign completed half a year earlier than expected

Bombers down B.C. Lions 33-23 in season opener

Former Lion Andrew Harris leads Winnipeg with 148 rushing yards

Summerland ready for dry summer conditions

Province has declared Level Two drought, but Summerland has not increased watering restrictions

