VIDEO: Cycling educator shows how to navigate Vernon’s new roundabouts

Bruce Mol demonstrates how cyclists can use the city’s new north-south corridor

Bruce Mol has taken his cycling education to Youtube during the pandemic. He explains how to navigate Vernon’s new double-roundabout intersection at 29th and 30th Street in his latest video published May 3, 2021. (Contributed)

After the City of Vernon announced the completion of a new north-south transportation corridor on Wednesday, a local cycling instructor turned YouTuber has already created a guide on how to use the revamped intersection.

Bruce Mol normally spends his summers training people how to use their bikes like a cycling professional. Working closely with the Vernon Community Safety Office, Mol brings 27 years of experience as a certified CAN-BIKE instructor to various bike training sessions in the city.

But with the pandemic sidelining his education sessions this summer and last, Mol has taken his cycling tips and safety reminders to YouTube.

“In the fall I was thinking I might not be able to teach a course next year, so I kind of wanted to just get it out there … so I started making (videos),” he told the Morning Star Thursday, May 6.

In the most recent video on his Think Bicycle YouTube channel — one of his two locally-based channels alongside ActiVernon — Mol breaks down the new 29th and 30th Street double-roundabout, which features a separated multi-use path to allow drivers, cyclists and pedestrians alike to get across town easier.

Whether you’re cycling north-south, east-west or vice versa, Mol’s explainer video will help you navigate the intersection.

The video — posted May 3 just before the city’s announcement of the project’s completion — also discusses the project’s budget ($5.3 million), explains the crosswalk markings and highlights other features at the new intersection.

For more cycling education videos shot on Vernon streets, visit Mol’s Think Bicycle YouTube channel.

Brendan Shykora

