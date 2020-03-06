Premier John Horgan, Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry gives an update on B.C.’s response to COVID-19 in Vancouver, B.C., on March 6, 2020. (Karissa Gall/Black Press Media)

VIDEO: B.C. premier, health officials unveil response plan for COVID-19

Plan is to be ready to operate under an outbreak that lasts up to four months

B.C. is activating its provincial pandemic plan to deal with the novel coronavirus.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the province is ready to use emergency powers to protect the population, health workers, and the health system’s capacity to help patients with other problems.

Dix says the B.C. government is also preparing for how it will function if large numbers of public employees get sick.

The plan is to be ready to operate under an outbreak that lasts up to four months.

Premier John Horgan says a committee of deputy ministers will oversee B.C.’s COVID-19 response, and the province now has four labs that can test for the virus.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New First Nations justice strategy being created in B.C.
Next story
B.C. Lieutenant Governor discusses workplace diversity and inclusion at Kelowna event

Just Posted

Tailored resumes key to Kelowna job fair successes

WorkBC liaison says homework and elbow grease will go a long way in setting applicants apart

The top must-do hiking trails to explore in the Okanagan this spring

A look at some of the most beautiful lookout points and trails the Okanagan has to offer

B.C. Lieutenant Governor discusses workplace diversity and inclusion at Kelowna event

Around 60 businesses are attending the event at the Coast Capri Hotel on Friday

Another policy-breaking pot shop proposed in Kelowna

Since its implementation, the 500-metre policy has proven divisive within council

Owls, Panthers, Knights advance, Coyotes tumble at B.C. basketball championships

Lake Country’s George Elliot Secondary blew an 18-point lead Thursday afternoon

Okanagan, Shuswap students build pasta bridges in Kelowna

The annual Spaghetti Bridge Building Contest is in its 37th year

Second lottery win in North Okanagan for same draw

Lynyrd-Skynyrd fan picks up $75,000 on BC/49, yet $2 million ticket purchased in Courtenay still to be claimed

MLA Dan Ashton to speak at Summerland Chamber luncheon

MLA for riding of Penticton will answer questions from members of the business community

Petroleum coke spilled into creek after CN Rail train derailed northeast of Prince George

Accounts and videos posted to social media show a train derailed near Giscome Elementary

More husky puppies up for adoption at Okanagan SPCA

Husky in SPCA custody gives birth, more puppies become available for adoption

Okanagan’s-own OM Sound touring Canada and Europe

New videos and new album in the works

New First Nations justice strategy being created in B.C.

15 regional First Nations justice centres being established around the province

Advocacy group formed by families who lost loved ones in semi-truck crashes

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when an inexperienced truck driver ran a stop sign

Indigenous experts call for return of countless treasured belongings held in museums

It’s common for museums to display only fractions of their collections, Neel said.

Most Read