People receive humanitarian aid at a distribution spot in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

VIDEO: Aid volunteers feed Ukrainians in frontline villages

Thousands living through the winter without power, running water

Humanitarian aid volunteers are delivering food to over a thousand residents of frontline villages in Ukraine.

Many of them have been living without power, heat, running water or communication for months.

-The Associated Press

RussiaUkraine

