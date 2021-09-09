The City of Vernon will spend up to $180,000 for conceptual and design work to help with funding applications for a new pool, spray park, washroom and mechanical room at Lakeview Park. The pool would replace the existing, aging, ‘Peanut Pool.’ (Morning Star - file photo)

The City of Vernon will spend up to $180,000 for conceptual and design work to help with funding applications for a new pool, spray park, washroom and mechanical room at Lakeview Park. The pool would replace the existing, aging, ‘Peanut Pool.’ (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon wades into plans to replace aging Peanut Pool

Up to $180,000 will be spent on design and conceptual drawings to help with grant application for pool funding

Vernon’s beloved East Hill swimming hole is moving closer to being fully shelled.

The Peanut Pool at Lakeview Park is slated to be replaced with a newer pool and a new spray park added, along with replacing the existing washroom and mechanical building.

Vernon council voted unanimously Tuesday, Sept. 7, to authorize staff to proceed with the consultation and design work only up to $180,000 for the Lakeview Wading Pool Revitalization and Spray Park Project, approved in October 2020.

“There is tremendous support for this,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “It’s time to move along with the design process if we get the funding.”

Vernon Recreation Services has submitted an application for the second intake of the Canada-B.C. Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program for the pool project.

Total cost of the project is estimated at just under $2.6 million.

The city recently tendered a request for proposals for a consultant team to design and oversee the construction of the project, should its application be successful.

“I’d like to move forward with the design and consultation work only,” said recreation services manager Doug Ross.

If the application is unsuccessful, Ross said having the additional consultation and design work completed would help chances on a future application.

The Peanut Pool turned 60 in 2018, and staff has told council the pool has existed “well beyond its expected life cycle.”

READ MORE: Cost of Vernon’s peanut pool upgrade up $500K

READ MORE: Upgrades planned for Vernon’s Peanut Pool


