A Vernon councillor is facing potential legal action from a former city councillor. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

VERNON VOTES: 202 ballots cast in day one of advance polls

Advance voting continues in byelection for city councillor position

A couple hundred residents were the first to have their say on who should fill the lone councillor seat in Vernon.

The first of five advance polls for the 2021 municipal by-election saw 202 voters turn out at the Schubert Centre Wednesday, Nov. 24.

There are 11 candidates looking to fill the vacancy, created by the death of Coun. Dalvir Nahal.

Kevin Demers, Teresa Durning, Flora Evans, Sherrilee Franks, Arthur Gourley, Stephanie Hendy, Catherine Lord, Jamie Morrow, Erik Olesen, Ed Stranks and Andy Wylie have all put their names in the hat.

READ MORE: VERNON VOTES: 11 choices for Vernon byelection

There are four more advance polls taking place at council chambers, 3400 30th St., over the next week:

• Thursday, Nov. 25, 4-8 p.m.

• Saturday, Nov. 27, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Wednesday, Dec. 1, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

• Thursday, Dec. 2, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

General Voting day is Saturday, Dec. 4, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at at Priest Valley Gymnasium, Ellison Elementary School, Vernon Secondary School and Community Baptist Church.

For more information visit vernon.ca/elections.

READ MORE: No vaccinations needed for voting in Vernon byelection

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

byelectionvoting

Previous story
Vancouver man fined $6K for killing deer with a crossbow in downtown Princeton
Next story
2 taken to hospital following semi-truck collision that shut down Hwy 5 near Barriere

Just Posted

A Vernon councillor is facing potential legal action from a former city councillor. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
VERNON VOTES: 202 ballots cast in day one of advance polls

November is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. (Pixabay)
Vernon university women’s group advocates for change

An RV parked for weeks in front of a 25th Avenue business in the Okanagan Landing area would now be subjected to fines as Vernon council works on amending its traffic bylaw in regards to RVs parked on city roads. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon shifts toward infractions for parked RVs on city roads

Zoe Pauling delivers newspapers. (Jen Zielinski/ Black Press Media)
Siblings team up to deliver the Kelowna Capital News