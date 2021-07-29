Vernon sergeant instructs cadets in virtual aerospace course

‘Rocketry has always been something I found fascinating’

Sergeant Jaeden Rossner from Vernon is working as a staff cadet teaching others in a virtual course exploring advanced aerospace. (Contributed) Sergeant Jaeden Rossner from Vernon is working as a staff cadet teaching others in a virtual course exploring advanced aerospace. (Contributed)

The sky is no limit for Vernon’s Sgt. Jaeden Rossner.

Rossner, a member of 223 ‘Red Lio’n Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron in Vernon, has been sharing his knowledge about rocketry as a staff cadet for the Advanced Aerospace Course he’s participating in over the summer through the virtual Cadet Training Centre Alpha (vCTC-A).

This course gives cadets an opportunity to explore a number of activities including astronomy, history and aerospace technology.

Rossner has been schooling cadets on physics-oriented classes such as Identify Rocket Components, Discuss Launch Mathematics and Identify Newton’s Laws of Motion in one of three training centres being run virtually.

When he’s not instructing, Rossner said he enjoys conducting scientific experiments, playing music and launching rockets that he designs and builds himself.

One of his current projects, the most complex by far, has consisted of building a massive rocket with a computer and scientific payload onboard to record pressure, temperature and the altitude of the rocket. This is nine months in the making.

“Rocketry has always been something I found fascinating,” he said. “From the first moment I looked up to the night sky, I developed a question that burned within me like an everlasting flame. How do we get there, to the planets and stars? That question has stuck with me and has manifested an interest in me in rockets.”

Rossner said it was hearing stories from his father and grandfather from their time with cadets that inspired him to join.

“After my first few weeks, I knew this was the program I wanted to participate in,” he said. “It wasn’t until about my third year that I knew I wanted to specialize in rocketry, aerospace and aviation.

“If it weren’t for this program,” he said. “I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

