Vernon road reconstruction delayed due to bad weather

The project on 31st Street and 37th Avenue has a new schedule for paving and line painting

Inclement weather has delayed the timeline for the City of Vernon’s reconstruction project on 31st Street and 37th Avenue. Paving and line painting will now close the intersection at 39th Avenue and 31st Street starting Monday, Oct. 25. (City of Vernon photo)

A major Vernon road reconstruction project has suffered delays due to bad weather.

The 31st Street and 37th Avenue project involves replacing underground utilities, improving street lights, adding safety to rail crossings and upgrading road and sidewalk.

The city had planned to open the intersection at 30th Street and 37th Avenue this past weekend and then begin paving 31st Street and 39th Avenue; however, the timeline has been delayed by the weather.

A new schedule has been created for paving and line painting. Starting Monday (Oct. 25) at 6 a.m., the intersection at 39th Avenue and 31st Street will be closed to complete paving and line painting. This part of the project is expected to be completed by the evening of Nov. 6.

Then, starting Tuesday (Oct. 26) at 6 a.m., the intersection at 35th Avenue and 31st Street will be closed to complete paving and line painting, with this part of the project expected to be completed by the evening of Nov. 3.

The intersection at 37th Avenue and 30th Street has reopened to traffic.

Detours will be available on Highway 97 and at the 29th Street and 39th Avenue roundabout. The city asks road users to obey all traffic control signs and to slow down in work zones.

Access to local businesses in the area will be maintained throughout construction.

The project is jointly funded by the city’s Infrastructure Levy, Federal Gas Tax, and Sanitary Utility Funds.

Brendan Shykora

Construction