Vernon resort challenges businesses to feed families

SilverStar Mountain’s highly successful Filling the Gap program is still taking donations

After an overwhelming response to SilverStar’s Play it Forward initiative in February, the mountain is challenging other local businesses to donate to help feed local families in need this spring.

SilverStar and the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan (CFNO) teamed up to start an initiative called Filling the Gap. The program allows families, seniors and individuals who have been financially impacted by the pandemic to have access to fresh groceries and produce.

“The response to this program has been heart-warming,” CFNO executive director Leanne Hammond said.

“So many people called to find out if they could still donate to help local families. When I talk to our community partners and hear about a single mom struggling with three teenagers, a family where a father lost his job completely and is still looking for work, and a young couple who has a toddler with food allergies, it underscores the need for extra help at this challenging time. The stories and gratitude are overwhelming.”

SilverStar Mountain Resort continues to support the CFNO and the Filling the Gap program throughout March, as the demand to feed local families in need is at an all-time high.

“The CFNO is seeing more and more families and individuals needing support during these challenging times,” SilverStar media relations manager Chantelle Deacon said. “After our successful February fundraiser, we’ve been contacted by other local companies wanting to support the initiative.

“Help us continue to feed local families and individuals who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In February, SilverStar Mountain Resort in partnership with the CFNO, the Foord Family Foundation and Buy-Low Foods, raised $25,000 to help feed local families and individuals in need.

“We are so grateful to everyone who donated in February, but it can’t stop there,” Deacon said. “If you are a local business or corporate company, we challenge you to give back to those struggling in our community and to ultimately help put healthy food on their tables.”

For more information and to donate, please visit skisilverstar.com.

