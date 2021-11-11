VIDEO: Vernon remembers

Hundreds turned out to pay their respects in Vernon Thursday.
The Remembrance Day service at Cenotaph Park was limited due to COVID-10 health restrictions, but many residents came anyway, lining the streets surrounding the event and giving the few veterans in attendance space.
More showed up throughout the day to pin a poppy on one of the many wreaths laid around the cenotaph, and give thanks to those who fought for our freedoms.
The Royal Canadian Legion marked the 100th anniversary of poppy and hosted the Remembrance Day service for veterans and dignitaries.
Members of the public were also invited for free pop and burgers following the ceremony at 12 noon, next to the Vernon Legion in The Morning Star parking lot at 4407 25th Ave.
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.