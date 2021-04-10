Vernon RCMP volunteer of the year named

Donna Kaufmann was named the 2021 Rotary RCMP Volunteer of the Year. (RCMP)

Donna Kaufmann’s commitment to her community and 1,781 hours as a City of Vernon RCMP volunteer has earned her the Silverstar Rotary RCMP Volunteer of the Year Award.

“Donna’s enthusiasm and passion for volunteering inspires others within our organization,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP superintendent Shawna Baher said.

“She has made a lasting, positive impact on those around her and we want to express our sincere appreciation for her ongoing effort to make our community a safer, better place.”

Kaufmann has been a City of Vernon RCMP volunteer since June 2016 with duties in Night Patrol, Speed Watch Operations, Distracted Driving Operations, Vessel Check Operations, helping with the RCMP Youth Academy, and supporting various community events such as Winter Carnival, United Way Drive-thru Breakfast, July 1st fireworks, Halloween Treat Trail, and the Christmas Light Up.

She’s also a member of the quick-reaction team.

“Volunteers are the backbone of any community and it’s the help of our RCMP volunteers that help make Vernon one of the best places to live, work, explore and play,” Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming said.

“The time, energy and dedication provided by individuals like Donna doesn’t go unnoticed. We are truly grateful for Donna’s leadership and commitment to giving back to our community while also helping others thrive in a volunteer capacity.”

A $500 donation was made by Silverstar Rotary president Terese Durning Harker to Kaufmann’s charity of choice: the Boys and Girls Club of Vernon.

