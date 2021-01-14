Desmond Muskrat (left) and Kylie Anne Ritchie are wanted by police on various charges and are believed to be in the Vernon area, according to an RCMP release Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (Contributed)

Desmond Muskrat (left) and Kylie Anne Ritchie are wanted by police on various charges and are believed to be in the Vernon area, according to an RCMP release Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (Contributed)

Vernon police seek two wanted individuals

Desmond Muskrat and Kylie Anne Ritchie wanted for various charges, believed to be in Vernon area

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are asking the public for help in locating two people with arrest warrants who are believed to be in the Vernon area.

Kylie Anne Ritchie, 26, is wanted for two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. She is described as being 5’4” in height weighing 180 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Desmond Muskrat, 27, is wanted for assaulting a police officer and failing to comply with a probation order. He is described as 5’5” in height weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of either of these individuals is asked to contact their local police or the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. You can remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Sea to Sky Gondola plans to reopen in late spring, early summer

READ MORE: Small group gathered in North Shuswap gets COVID-19 ticket

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Proposed North Okanagan school bus changes back on board
Next story
COVID clarity: Feds say 42-day gap for 2-dose vaccines OK as provinces race to immunity

Just Posted

RCMP seized a sword and other weapons from a man in downtown Kelowna on Jan. 13. (Contributed)
Erratic, sword-wielding man arrested in downtown Kelowna

The 30-year-old man was released on strict conditions pending a future court date

Our HOME Town is set to debut Feb. 12, 2021, during the 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival. (Sherpa Group Events Inc. - Contributed)
Curtains rise on virtual theatre experience this Vernon Winter Carnival

Complete with a local star-studded cast, new carnival event is one of a kind

Desmond Muskrat (left) and Kylie Anne Ritchie are wanted by police on various charges and are believed to be in the Vernon area, according to an RCMP release Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (Contributed)
Vernon police seek two wanted individuals

Desmond Muskrat and Kylie Anne Ritchie wanted for various charges, believed to be in Vernon area

A large illuminated heart was installed on the roof of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital May 1, 2020 but has been missing since a storm damaged the feature. (VJH Foundation photo)
Storm breaks Vernon hospital’s heart

White glowing heart sustained damage in wind storm

Wednesday’s windstorm, Jan. 13, 2021, knocked trees and power lines down blocking Westside Road between Irish Creek Road and Traders Cove. (Tiffany Carmen Genge - Facebook)
Westside Road down to single lane in windstorm’s wake

Cleanup underway to clear road of fallen trees, debris

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, up to Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. records 519 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

360 people in hospital, 76 in critical care units

Wireless voice and data services are out for those on Telus as of Thursday (Jan. 14) afternoon across Western Canada, Telus Support said in a recent Tweet. (Black Press file photo)
Telus phone services out across Western Canada

Telus said they are working on the issue and hope to have services restored soon

A South Okanagan “Garbage Gobbler” claims another unsuspecting victim in the 1970s. B.C.’s unique roadside garbage receptacles were in place from the late 1950s to early 80s. (B.C. Dept. of Transportation / Patrick Selby / Facebook photo)
Do you remember B.C.’s ‘Garbage Gobblers’?

The 70s were a different time…

Screenshot from video.
2 students arrested in assault of transgender girl at Lower Mainland school

Mother says daughter was targeted because of how she identifies

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Luke Marston works on the seawolf mask for Canucks goalie Braden Holtby. (Mike Wavrecan photo)
B.C. Coast Salish artist designs new mask for Canucks goalie

Braden Holtby’s new mask features artwork by Luke Martson inspired by the legend of the seawolf

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Jail cell - Reporter file photo
Victoria-area teenage killers, Kelly Ellard and Derik Lord, get parole privileges extended

Derik Lord gets overnight privileges while Kelly Ellard’s are extended

Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown. (Contributed)
COLUMN: Overcoming unimaginable odds in health care

Interior Health CEO Susan Brown reflects on 2020, expresses hope for 2021

Most Read