Paul Lacerte co-founded the campaign in 2011, and small squares of moose hide are worn with pride as it signals that they, too, stand as one against violence towards women and children (Joseph Nash photo)

Paul Lacerte co-founded the campaign in 2011, and small squares of moose hide are worn with pride as it signals that they, too, stand as one against violence towards women and children (Joseph Nash photo)

Vernon police, MLA, pin moose hide in support of national campaign against violence

Moose Hide Campaign marks 10 years in fight to end violence against women and children

Vernon officers are wearing a small patch of moose hide on their vests in support of a national campaign to end violence against women in children today.

Thursday, Feb. 11 is the 10th annual Moose Hide Campaign Day.

“Wearing this moose hide signifies our support for the grassroots movement to honour, respect and protect the women and children in our lives to work together to end violence against women and children,” the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP wrote in a social media post.

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwdiner Sandhu and her staff too are donning the square of moose hide today.

The grassroots movement had its start when an Indigenous man, Paul Lacerte, and his daughter Raven were hunting moose near the Highway of Tears between Prince George and Prince Rupert, B.C., where dozens of women have gone missing or have been found murdered.

When skinning a moose after a successful hunt, Lacerte, inspired by the Highway of Tears, had the idea to use the moose hide to inspire men to become involved in a movement to end violence towards women and children.

Since then, more than 1,000,000 squares of moose hide have been distributed through the Moose Hide Campaign spreading to communities across the country.

On its anniversary Thursday, the Lacertes say they hope to distribute 10 million moose hide squares and see one million people join in a day of fasting for the cause.

To learn more about the organization, visit moosehidecampaign.ca.

— with Canadian Press files

READ MORE: Pandemic exacerbating issues at core of Moose Hide Campaign to end violence

READ MORE: With 1,716 deaths, 2020 deadliest year of overdose crisis in B.C. history

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. residential real estate prices have gone up by 16% since last January: report
Next story
Summerland Waterfront Resort owner awarded $67.50 following rental dispute

Just Posted

Campbell River has the lowest rental vacancy rate on Vancouver Island. Photo by Marc Kitteringham - Campbell River Mirror
Finding a home ‘impossible’ in Vernon

One per cent vacancy rate, record high home prices in North Okanagan

COVID-19 numbers by local health area for the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6. (BCCDC)
Central Okanagan weekly COVID-19 case count plateaus

Officials identified 76 cases of the virus in the Central Okanagan through the first week of February

Paul Lacerte co-founded the campaign in 2011, and small squares of moose hide are worn with pride as it signals that they, too, stand as one against violence towards women and children (Joseph Nash photo)
Vernon police, MLA, pin moose hide in support of national campaign against violence

Moose Hide Campaign marks 10 years in fight to end violence against women and children

Wastewater that usually ends up in the MacKay reservoir will be pumped into Okanagan Lake again this year. (City of Vernon photo)
Vernon to direct reclaimed wastewater into Okanagan Lake

Reclaimed water discharged 7 km from Kin Beach after reservoir reaches capacity

B.C. Ambulance Services prepare to send a patient to Royal Columbian Hospital via air ambulance following a fatal crash on the Coquihalla Highway. More than 40 people were transported to Hope Secondary, set up a s a warming station. One person has died and three are seriously injured. (Photo/Shane MacKichan)
Icy roads, speed behind fatal 24-vehicle pileup involving charter bus, semi on Coquihalla

At least 50 people involved, five seriously injured on Wednesday, police say

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 are out of their packaging to be prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Francois Mori
Deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada set to more than quadruple next week

Deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada set to more than quadruple next week

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Man involved in fiery crash allegedly resists arrest in Kelowna

RCMP determined the man was having a medical emergency; will not face charges

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

James, a homeless man, rests inside his new plywood structure on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. The box was made by members of the Chilliwack Fire Department. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Homeless man says ‘thank you’ to Chilliwack firefighters for building him a shelter

City of Chilliwack received several calls this week from people concerned about James’ safety

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
Another 449 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. for Thursday

Situation improving for long-term care homes

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(BC CDC)
COVID-19 case count continues decline in South Okanagan

There were 12 new cases of the virus recorded Jan. 31 to Feb. 6

B.C. Liberal interim leader Shirley Bond speaks to reporters by video conferenece from Prince George, Feb. 4, 2021. (B.C. Liberal caucus)
Pharmacies can help with COVID-19 vaccines, B.C. Liberals say

Shirley Bond says public trust is higher after influenza shots

A unit owner at the Summerland Waterfront Resort has received compensation of $67.50 from the resort, following a hearing into a dispute over the rental of the hotel unit. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Summerland Waterfront Resort owner awarded $67.50 following rental dispute

Civil Resolution Tribunal decision focussed on rental of suite at resort hotel

Most Read