Supt. Shawna Baher

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP serve up coffee

Supt. Shawna Baher introduces Coffee With A Cop program to North Okanagan communities

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP’s new top cop is extending the coffee pot to the public.

Supt. Shawna Baher is introducing Coffee With A Cop throughout the coverage area.

Coffee with Cop has been adopted by many law enforcement agencies across North America as a way for the public and business owners to discuss, meet and engage with their local police officers in an informal setting.

“This is a great opportunity for me to introduce myself to the communities and hear what’s important to them,” said Baher. “It’s also an opportunity for the community members to get to know their local officers and staff that work within their community.

“We are always striving to build on existing relationships with the public and this is just another way to accomplish that.”

Beginning in September, Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officers of various ranks, service and backgrounds will be available to meet with the public at a local coffee shop throughout the North Okanagan area.

The time and place will be announced in advance through local and social media outlets.

The schedule set so far, includes the following:

Thursday, Sept. 6 – Jitter Beans Coffee House (1962 Vernon Street) – Lumby;

Friday, Sept. 7 – Wild Oak Café (2539 Pleasant Valley Road) – Armstrong;

Tuesday, Sept. 11 – Ranch Café (Highway 97) – Falkland;

Wednesday, Sept. 12 – Hungry Jack’s (602 Cliff Avenue) – Enderby;

Thursday, Sept. 13 – Triumph Coffee (3401a 30th Avenue) – Vernon;

Friday, Sept. 14, – Friesen’s Countrytyme Gardens (9172 Kalamalka Rd) – Coldstream.

Previous story
B.C. cherries to be sold in Japan
Next story
‘We thought we’d bring Stanley to them’: Cup taken to Broncos crash site

Just Posted

Want to sit on the Kelowna school board? Here’s how to do it

Central Okanagan Public Schools will be holding an information session

Smoke, sizzle and sauce: Ribfest is back in Kelowna

Despite smoky skies, rib fans turn out to City Park to for their saucy meat-eaters’ delight

Needle buy-back initative launched by Vernon citizen

Hoping to aid in the ongoing problem, Lyle O’Sullivan decided to take action after noticing an increase in used needles throughout the community.

Despite heavy smoke, flights still getting into and out of Kelowna’s airport

But flying public still advised to check status of flights on airport’s website before going to YLW

B.C. cherries to be sold in Japan

The federal government made an announcement in Kelowna Aug. 24

A B.C. First Nation fights to save their community from a wildfire

Plumes of thick grey smoke are seen billowing from closely nestled treetops north of Fraser Lake

BREAKING: Plane crash at Lower Mainland airport

No serious injuries after small plane reportedly crashes at Boundary Bay Airport in Delta

$16 million still owing in unpaid bills 1 year since B.C. nixed bridge tolls

Province, TransLink still collecting millions in unpaid tolls on Golden Ears, Port Mann bridges

Needle buy-back initative launched by Vernon citizen

Hoping to aid in the ongoing problem, Lyle O’Sullivan decided to take action after noticing an increase in used needles throughout the community.

Man drives car into Shuswap 7-Eleven building, starts fire, witnesses say

No one reported to have major injuries but building badly damaged

Vernon Vipers welcome five-brother act

Andres boys from Minnesota attend BCHL training camp

Bernier has enough support to start new federal party, source says

It’s believed he already has what he needs to register with Elections Canada

More students, more pressure in B.C. school system

Court ruling requiring smaller classes adds to space squeeze

Man dies of burns and self-inflicted wounds in bizarre public death

The bizarre circumstances surrounding the death of a 30-year-old man near the… Continue reading

Most Read