Vernon Mayor urges diligence ahead of long weekend

With the B.C. Day long weekend nearing, Vernon’s Mayor is sending a message to residents amid COVID-19.
“In the last several months, we have experienced a lot of change and many of our summer activities have taken on a whole new look and feel. Since March, we have collectively reduced the impacts of a global pandemic on our neighbourhoods, our region and our province,” Mayor Victor Cumming said in a letter. “Together, we dramatically flattened the COVID-19 curve in B.C. and took many practical steps to protect ourselves, each other and our health care system.
“Now, we must remain diligent.”
Cumming urges residents to continue to heed the advice of health care professionals, particularly since a notable growth of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Interior Health Authority region with cases in the Okanagan expanding.
“Let this be a reminder that we are still in the midst of a pandemic and our actions matter, every day.”
Cumming encourages practical steps to contain the spread of infection:
- Stay home if you are sick
- Wash your hands regularly with soap and water
- Stay 2m apart from those outside your social bubble
- Keep your groups small
- Avoid crowded areas, particularly indoors
- Stay connected, but stay apart
“I’m pleased to see businesses reopening with new or updated safety protocols in place, and spaces becoming accessible again to experience the things our beautiful province has to offer. I appreciate being able to live in a place where world class recreation opportunities exist right outside our front doors. So let’s take advantage of this: let’s explore these areas close to home. Let’s get outside with friends and family, and keep supporting local businesses.
“This year, we don’t have to miss summer in the North Okanagan, but we do need to keep everyone safe.”
