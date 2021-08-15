Vernon man to run for NDP in Sept. 20 election

Ron Johnston set to take on at least three other candidates, including incumbent

Vernon’s Ron Johnston is the declared candidate for the NDP in the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding for the Sept. 20 federal election. (Facebook photo)

His first foray into politics as a riding candidate comes in an election Ron Johnston feels isn’t needed.

Johnston, 51, from Vernon, was named the NDP candidate for North Okanagan-Shuswap July 31.

“I definitely think it (election call) was unnecessary,” said Johnston of the Prime Minister’s announcement Sunday, Aug. 15 that Canadians will head to the polls Monday, Sept. 20. “Justin Trudeau’s explanation justifying the call that the government was dysfunctional doesn’t hold up. There hasn’t been any significant legislation that’s been held up in recent months.

“It’s pretty apparent this is Justin’s belief that he can win a majority and not require the support of other parties to help steer the ship.”

Johnston has been involved with the NDP for many years behind the scenes, supporting other people and candidates and volunteering for the party. He decided to put his name forward in 2021 because he’s always believed that working-class people have been severely under-represented amongst politicians.

Johnston works in procurement and logistics, with a background in mechanical design.

“The biggest thing is to just get the electorate to understand our message that we represent everybody,” said Johnston. “Not just specific interests. Not big corporations and fostering the interests of the already wealthy.

“Our message has always been people first.”

North Okanagan-Shuswap riding residents will have at least four people to choose from on the Sept. 20 ballot.

Incumbent Conservative MP Mel Arnold will seek a third term against Shelley Desautels (Salmon Arm, Liberal Party), Andrea Gunner (Armstrong, Green Party), and Johnston.

