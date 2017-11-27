Vernon man missing

Robert Long last seen nearly three weeks ago

Vernon RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Vernon resident.

Robert Long was last seen on Nov. 8, 2017.

There is nothing to indicate foul play at this time and police believe he was dropped off by a friend in the Vernon area. Since Robert’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, however Robert remains missing.

Police are very concerned for Robert’s health and well-being and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Description of Robert Long:

· Caucasian male;

· 53 years;

· 5 ft 11 in (180 cm);

· 170 lbs (77 kg);

· greying hair;

· blue eyes ;

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Robert Long is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com