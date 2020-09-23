Vernon North Okanagan RCMP was able to track down an alleged assault suspect who reportedly knocked a man in his 60s off a mobility scooter Tuesday, Sept. 20, through use of video surveillance. (File photo)

Vernon man knocked off scooter, allegedly assaulted

Incident in downtown Vernon sees man on a scooter allegedly assaulted by cyclist

One man is in custody after knocking a man in his 60s off a mobility scooter downtown Vernon.

Video surveillance footage helped local RCMP identify a suspect in the alleged assault case Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Just before 9:30 a.m., a man riding a mobility scooter in the 3000-block of 30th Avenue attempted to manoeuvre around a bicycle that was blocking the sidewalk.

As the man on the scooter attempted to pass, the owner of the bike got into a verbal altercation with the man, yelling that he was not to be on the sidewalk.

“The suspect blocked the path of the scooter, grabbed the man and knocked him to ground and allegedly assaulted him,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Tania Finn.

“A member of the public intervened and the man on the mobility scooter was able to leave the area.”

The disturbance drew the attention of the public who immediately contacted police.

“Our officers attended to the scene but were unable to locate the individual on the scooter,” said Finn. “Fortunately, once he returned home, police were contacted to advise of the incident.”

The entire incident was captured on video which greatly assisted investigators with identifying the suspect, who was arrested for assault causing bodily. The man on the scooter suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A 39-year-old man of no fixed address remains in custody in order to appear in court.

READ MORE: Vernon centre lights up for visibility amid pandemic


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No one found in creek in Vernon water rescue ‘so far’: deputy fire chief
Next story
B.C. reports 91 new cases as officials remain worried over ‘clusters of COVID-19

Just Posted

Lake Country residents invited to online series on dementia

Demystifying Advocacy is a free, two-part series for residents affected by dementia

30 new COVID-19 cases reported in Central Okanagan health region in August

The 30 new cases reported in August brings the total number in region to 239

Allegedly stolen puppy reunited with owners in Kelowna

The puppy was reportedly turned into the RCMP

Vernon centre lights up for visibility amid pandemic

Impact of COVID-19 on live event workers sparks Canadian movement

Four-hour wait time to book child’s COVID test concerns Kelowna parent

Interior Health is asking for patience as they experience an increase in calls and testing requests

B.C. reports 91 new cases as officials remain worried over ‘clusters of COVID-19

There have now been a total of 8,395 cases in B.C. since the pandemic began

No one found in creek in Vernon water rescue ‘so far’: deputy fire chief

First responders are responding to reports of an individaul stuck in the creek

Police watchdog investigating after man injured in Penticton RCMP cells

Man suffers serious injuries after being lodged into cells at the detachment

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Four more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

There are 31 active cases in isolation in the health region

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Canada’s active COVID-19 cases top 10,000 as daily new cases triple over the past month

Dr. Tam repeated her warning to young people, who have made up the majority of recent cases

First 8 months of fatal overdoses in B.C. have now exceeded 2019 death toll

Nine people died every two days in August, BC Coroners Service data shows

Liberal effort to reset policy agenda panned by rivals as too much talk, not action

Trudeau said it’s ‘all too likely’ families won’t be able to gather for Thanksgiving next month

Most Read