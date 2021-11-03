Vernon man found not criminally responsible for mother’s slaying on conditional release

A former Vernon man currently detained in custody in a forensic psychiatric hospital will be given a conditional release.

Angelo Gabriel Monfort was found not criminally responsible for the death of his mother in Okanagan Landing in 2017 due to a mental disorder. He has been granted escorted and unescorted access to the community depending on his mental condition.

The B.C. Review Board made the ruling on Aug. 25, 2021, in a mandatory review of the case. Monfort, now 25, will be under the direction and supervision of Adult Forensic Psychiatric Services.

The review board found that a cautious and gradual approach to Monfort’s reintegration into the community, with conditions including no drug or alcohol use, is necessary to protect the public.

“The board would expect to see evidence that Mr. Monfort has successfully exercised the privilege of being unescorted in the community, under a range of circumstances and over a protracted period, before granting him the opportunity for visit leaves,” said the board in its eight-page decision.

On June 20, 2017, Monfort “suddenly and without provocation” attacked his mother in her home at the Strand on Okanagan Landing Road. Nearly a year later, on June 18, 2018, Monfort was found not criminally responsible on a single count of second-degree murder, due to a mental disorder.

Originally from the Philippines, Monfort came to Canada with his mom and younger brother in 2016, and is now a permanent resident. He has a history of heavy marijuana use in high school, which graduated to include aerosols, ecstasy, crystal meth and MDMA.

In the Philippines, Monfort was psychiatrically admitted to hospital in 2015 after developing paranoia, hallucinations and bizarre delusions. He assaulted a nurse with a cellphone while in hospital.

His mental health deteriorated in April 2016, and Monfort began seeing a psychiatrist in the Philippines. He was untreated following his arrival in Canada.

