Craig Alan Leamon, 42, has been charged with robbery and resisting arrest following an incident at a 27th Street business in Vernon Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Vernon man arrested after attempted robbery with a knife

42-year-old man charged with robbery and resisting arrest Monday afternoon

Police have taken a Vernon man into custody after a robbery was reported on 27th Street in Vernon Monday afternoon.

Around 12:15 p.m. Aug. 29, police arrived at the 5600 block of 27th Street where a man tried to leave a retail store with unpaid merchandise.

Police allege the produced a knife when an employee stopped him before fleeing on a bicycle.

“Staff followed the man from a safe distance and provided updates on his location to the responding frontline officers who located and arrested him,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Craig Alan Leamon, 42, has been charged with robbery and resisting arrest. He is in custody and is expected to appear in court later today.

