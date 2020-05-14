Vernon man arrested after alleged assault of Kelowna General Hospital nurse

The incident occurred on May 13, just after 2 p.m.

The 37-year-old Vernon man was arrested by police but has since been released with a future court date. (Black Press Media file)

A man was taken into custody after allegedly assaulting a healthcare worker inside Kelowna General Hospital.

On May 13, 2020, just after 2 p.m., Kelowna RCMP was called to the Kelowna General Hospital in response to a report of a healthcare worker being assaulted.

The emergency room nurse was allegedly struck in the arm by the man who had entered the hospital for treatment. The suspect was restrained by security personnel until police arrived.

The 37-year-old Vernon man was arrested by police but has since been released with a future court date.

The nurse suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of the alleged assault.

The matter will be referred to the BC Prosecution Service for charge assessment.

Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: Kelowna cab driver accused of sexual assault has trial postponed due to COVID-19

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP seek witnesses to a serious late-April crash along Highway 97

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter

HealthRCMP