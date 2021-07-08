Vernon looks to rope off swim area

The City of Vernon is looking to add a roped-off swim area at Paddlewheel Park.
An application has been made to the transportation ministry — a requirement of the Canadian Navigable Waters Act.
Comments regarding the work can be sent through the Common Project Search site, mailed to Navigation Protection Program in Vancouver or by email. Comments will only be considered if they are in writing and are received no later than 30 days after the last notice.
In May, the city applied to install buoys at Hurlburt Park.
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.