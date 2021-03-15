Vernon high school reports COVID-19 exposure

Vernon Secondary School has reported its third exposure March 14.

The exposure would have occurred around March 8, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control website.

Vernon’s Hillview Elementary and Kidston Elementary in Coldstream are still on the list with possible exposures listed as March 8-9 and 5, respectively.

M.V. Beattie Elementary reported potential exposures March 3-5 in Enderby.

Davidson Road Elementary in Lake Country reported an exposure event March 1-2.

When a case of COVID-19 is confirmed, Interior Health will work to determine close contacts and will contact parents or guardians of students who are considered to be at risk.

Students or staff considered to be at risk will be advised to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms.

