Vernon heat approaches record mark

The temperature on Tuesday was a shade under the city’s hottest July 28 on record

The temperature in Vernon reached 34.9C on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. That’s a shade below the 35.5C recorded on July 28, 2010, the highest temperature on record for that day of the year, according to Environment Canada. (Stock photo)

With much of B.C. sizzling in the middle of a heat wave, Vernon’s peak heat on Tuesday nearly set a new benchmark.

According to Environment Canada, the temperature in the city reached 34.9C on July 28—a shade below its hottest July 28 on record: 2010’s high of 35.5C.

Heat warnings are in effect in the Central, North and South Okanagan regions, with temperatures to reach 35C in some areas along with overnight lows near 18C.

Temperatures will begin to decrease in the southern Interior on Friday as the ridge of high pressure weakens, according to Environment Canada.

During a heat wave, the risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, those with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors. Environment Canada reminds people to drink plenty of water even before feeling thirsty and stay in the shade when possible.

Environment Canada and local medical health officers are expecting a spike in health and safety risks from heat, and are advising the public to take precautions. To help reduce heat risk, schedule outdoor activities during the cooler parts of the day, and never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

For online resources about heat-related illness, review HealthLinkBC’s online resources.

Brendan Shykora

