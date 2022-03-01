Vernon gas price skyrockets nearly 30 cents

March has come in like a lion.
Not with the weather, but with gas prices.
Several Vernon gas stations have listed the price of regular gas at $1.78.9 as of Tuesday afternoon, March 1.
That is at least a 28 cent jump for most of the stations, which had the fuel listed at $1.50.9 Monday, Feb. 28.
So far, three stations at $1.78.9 are Petro Canada at 25th Avenue and 43rd Street; Mobil at the Real Canadian Wholesale Club off 25th Avenue; and Shell on Okanagan Landing Road.
It is believed the $1.78.9 is the highest recorded price in the North Okanagan.
The website gasbuddy.com lists the highest price in Vernon as $1.53.9 at the Petro Canada/7-Eleven on Middleton Way and and at Chevron on Okanagan Landing Road.
A few other stations are holding firm at $1.50.9.
