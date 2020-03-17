The Vernon School District has cancelled spring break trips in following with the province’s health recommendations amide COVID-19. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Vernon district prepares for possible school closures

Pandemic response plan in place for North Okanagan schools

North Okanagan students could have an extended spring break.

The Vernon School District has set up a pandemic response plan in response to COVID-19. The plan states that closing of schools may be required during this pandemic.

An annoucement is expected shortly from the Provincial Health Officer, which will help guide school district decisions across B.C. as well as childcare.

If schools are not closed, the district’s pandemic plan calls for the potential of classes to be combined depending on staff and student shortages. Bus routes may also need to be combine due to driver and student shortages. School trips and school evening user groups may be cancelled.

“The District is planning a range of responses aligned with the possible continuum of outbreak severity,” the plan reads. “Schools may be closed under the authority of the

Ministry of Education and the Provincial Health Officer. The School District is working on the following plan, emphasizing the most important aspect – prevention.”

READ MORE: Vernon schools cancel field trips amid COVID-19

READ MORE: Alberta to cancel school classes, licensed childcare to stop spread of COVID-19

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Unlucky: Kelowna RCMP tag motorists with 112 tickets on Friday the 13th
Next story
Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing confirms guest tested positive for COVID-19

Just Posted

WATCH: City of Kelowna laying off 65 employees, closing 10 city facilities due to COVID-19

Mayor Colin Basran made the announcement at noon

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission closes day services

Non-registered guests will still have access to lunch and supper meals

Unlucky: Kelowna RCMP tag motorists with 112 tickets on Friday the 13th

Eighty-five tickets were for distracted driving, a $368 fine

New 50-unit affordable housing facility unveiled in Rutland

Each suite features a kitchenette, bed and bathroom for occupants

Transit bus smashes into building after colliding with truck in Kelowna

The incident occurred on Mar. 16. at the intersection of Cadder and Richter

Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

Up to $5,000 will come through Global Affairs

BREAKING: B.C. to suspend K-12 schools due to COVID-19

News comes as four deaths and more than 100 cases reported in B.C.

VIDEO: YVR to increase COVID-19 screen of international passengers

Non-Canadian citizens, except for U.S. citizens, are no longer be able to enter Canada

B.C. School Sports suspends spring season

Most sports seasons cancelled with some optimism for June

Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing confirms guest tested positive for COVID-19

The heli ski company in Revelstoke will be closed for the rest of the season

People now allowed to stay in cars on BC Ferries to avoid COVID-19 spread

Transport Canada has granted B.C.’s request, Premier says

Vernon district prepares for possible school closures

Pandemic response plan in place for North Okanagan schools

New poll suggests most B.C. residents agree with building Coastal GasLink

70% of respondents to new Research Co. survey believe pipeline project will create hundreds of jobs

B.C. launches online COVID-19 self-assessment tool

Assessment also gives direction on where to call or what to do if you develop particular symptoms

Most Read