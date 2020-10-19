Vernon Chambers celebrates Small Business Week

Small Business Week kicks off Monday, Oct. 19, and the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce along with chambers across the Okanagan will celebrate it with events, webinars and support for small business.
“Small businesses are the heartbeat of our communities, creating employment, supporting our non-profits and sports teams and adding diversity to our economy,” chamber manager Dan Proulx said.
“The Okanagan We Got This coalition of chambers wants to celebrate the importance of small business and that is the primary focus of our OK We Got This video and its message of staying positive, working together and showing local some love.”
To mark the occasion, the coalition — which consists of chambers in Enderby, Armstrong-Spallumcheen, Lake Country, Kelowna, Peachland, Summerland, Penticton, South Okanagan and the Greater Westside Board of Trade — is hosting a myriad of events aimed at boosting small business.
In collaboration with Community Futures, Valleywide Small Business Week showcases webinars aimed at helping the Okanagan’s small businesses; topics include Small Business Financials (Oct. 20), Marketing and Cyber Security (Oct. 21), and HR and Workplace Culture (Oct. 22).
The week will conclude with a bang as the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce hosts the 2020 Business Excellence Awards, presented by Valley First. This year’s virtual celebration will see guest speakers such as Jillian Harris, founder and creative director of Jillian Harris Design, and Vernon native and Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland.
Vernon’s own Andrew Allen will provide the entertainment in the virtual presentation.
Watch the whole evening unfold online on the chamber’s website.
BDC Small Business Week, which runs countrywide from Oct. 19-23, is organized by the Business Development Bank of Canada for more than 40 years
