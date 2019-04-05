Vernon armed robbery suspect arrested in Enderby

South East District Emergency Response Team assisted in arrest of suspect in the armed robbery of a Vernon business Tuesday, April 2.

The highly trained members of the South East District Emergency Response Team assisted the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP with the arrest of an individual suspected of a recent armed robbery.

As a result of the investigation of an armed robbery with a sawed off shotgun on Tuesday, April 2 at a business on 27th Street in Vernon, police were led to an address on George Street in Enderby. Given the high risk situation involving a firearm, the Vernon North Okanagan police officers contained the area and activated the South East District Emergency Response Team to assist with the arrest.

“In responding to calls of this nature, our police officers want to ensure the safety of everyone involved including the suspect and other occupants of the residence,” said Inspector Gord Stewart, Vernon North Okanagan Operations Officer. “After conducting a risk assessment, we determined the best course of action was to deploy the South East District Emergency Response Team to assist with the arrest of this individual.”

A 35-year-old male from Enderby was taken into custody and is facing numerous Criminal charges including robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, pointing a firearm and possession of a firearm contrary to a Prohibition Order.

Police executed a search warrant at the residence and seized numerous items including a loaded firearm. The investigation continues as police gather evidence and interview witnesses.

Related: Police investigating armed robbery of Shuswap liquor store

Related: Enderby robbery suspect identified

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Victoria necropsy on grey whale aims to unlock secrets of its death
Next story
Bernie Sanders calls Trump a racist before Apollo event

Just Posted

Penticton to Kelowna by bus for just $5

In a close vote, Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen voted on lower fee for new bus service

Rockets’ goalie coach heading to IIHF world championships

Goaltending coach Adam Brown will join Team Canada’s coaching staff

Province concerned over allegations of Kelowna social worker with fake degree

The ministry has issued a statement regarding Robert Riley Saunder’s employment

Green laser blinds drivers and airplane flying over Lake Country

Crime Stoppers is reporting a laser pointer incident that happened last week

Pioneers in organics: Kelowna’s Sunshine Farm lights the way

Our most beloved local farming families are also great pioneers in the organic movement.

Fashion Fridays: How to style a leopard skirt

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Snake den startles Okanagan woman

“They start denning up in the fall and they habitually go to one den site and they appear again in the spring.”

B.C. epilepsy patient refuses to leave Vancouver hospital until needs are met

Tavia Marlatt is scheduled to meet with Langley Memorial Hospital officials on Friday, April 5.

Student accused of setting Langara College fires faces more charges

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali is accused of fighting with and robbing students prior to the fires

More than 200 land agreements complicate rail trail effort

Some land agreements along Sicamous-to-Armstrong corridor date back to early 1900s

VIDEO: Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos organ donor

The ‘Logan Boulet Effect’ inspired more than 100,000 Canadians to register as organ donors

Victoria necropsy on grey whale aims to unlock secrets of its death

Large grey whale found dead off the coast of Vancouver Island April 4

Vernon armed robbery suspect arrested in Enderby

South East District Emergency Response Team assisted in arrest of suspect in the armed robbery of a Vernon business Tuesday, April 2.

MLA calls for regional plan, amid third report of homeless patient taxied to Fraser Valley

Regional plan could also help prevent one community from becoming a ‘hub’ of homelessness MLA says ‘regional plan’ including wrap-around services will help end hospitals’ shuffling of homeless

Most Read